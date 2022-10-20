Three Cebuanos currently competing in WESPA Youth Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three Cebuano word wizards are currently competing in the World English-Language Scrabble Players’ Association (WESPA) Youth Cup, an international virtual scrabble championship.

These three Cebuano word wizards are Uriel Drago Cabuguas of the PAREF Springdale School, Lord Garnett Talisic of the Cebu City Science High School, and Minette Cabaluna of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R). They have a fourth member, Carl Audric Guia of the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños.

Scrabble teams from Thailand, Pakistan, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Australia are also currently competing in this international tilt that runs until October 30, 2022.

“The team isn’t expecting much before this event. Pakistan and Thailand were the powerhouse teams, along with Australia, India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. However, we are liking our chances this time. As of the early rounds, two of our players are in the top 10 rankings. We are just hoping they can sustain,” said the team’s coach, Mikhail Dave Cabuguas.

Currently, Talisic and Cabuguas are ranked No. 5 and No. 6 after round 25, respectively. Talisic holds a record of 11 wins and 7 losses with a +527 spread points, while Cabuguas has the same win-loss record and +482 spread points.

Hong Kong’s Yin Ian Tsoi is at the top spot with a 12-6 (win-loss) record and +655 spread points, followed by Pakistan’s Hawra Naqvi (12-6) with +251 spread points, and Sri Lanka’s Adheesha Dissanayake (11-1) with +1610 spread points.

“Unfortunately, the players did not have much preparation this time because it was an urgent invitation. Our players were just hand-picked based on their results from previous international events they joined. All of them tried practicing days (nights) before the tournament, but they’re highly reliant on experience and acquired skills,” added Cabuguas.

Cabaluna is currently ranked No. 35 with a 7-6 (win-loss) slate, while Guia is at the 73rd spot with a 4-13 (win-loss) card.

READ MORE:

IBF orders Vicelles, Suganob camps to negotiate for title eliminator