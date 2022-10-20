Lapu police intensify preparations for Kalag-Kalag 2022

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has intensified its preparation for the upcoming observance of All Saints and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

P/Col. Elmer Lim, OIC director of LCPO, said that they were already conducting coordination meetings with different stakeholders, including the parishes, barangay officials, and the local government unit (LGU).

He said that they also conducted inspections at the different cemeteries in the city.

Lapu-Lapu City has five cemeteries, namely: Humay-Humay Public Cemetery, Municipal Cemetery and Cemetery for United Church of Christ in the Philippines members in Barangay Gun-ob, Mactan Island Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon, Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Barangay Mactan, and St. Agustine Parish Cemetery in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island.

Aside from cemeteries, Lim said that they will also focus on securing churches, terminals, and other vital installations within the city.

“Nag-inspection na sila sa atoang mga simbahan kay daghan man pod nag tawo, sa ilang area nag-inspect napod sila sa mga cemeteries, ug sa gitawag nato ug vital installations sama sa transport terminals, dili lang gud sa mga cemeteries,” Lim said.

Aside from this, Lim said that they will also distribute flyers and leaflets to the public that will contain the “do’s and dont’s” or regulations inside cemeteries.

He reminds the public not to bring prohibited items inside the cemeteries, such as liquors, and bladed weapons, among others. /rcg

