‘Hitman’ nabbed with P408K shabu in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested an alleged ‘hitman’ after he was caught with P408,000 worth of suspected shabu and a .99 caliber pistol during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2022.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, identified the suspect as Ruel Daan, 50, a resident of Barangay Lahug in Cebu City.

Dalogdog described Daan as an alleged hitman, who would allegedly do a hit or kill a person for the price of P30,000.

The CCPO chief also said that the suspect was included in their list of high-value individuals in terms of illegal drug activities.

“Kining suspect giila nga involved kini sa kaso nga murder and isa ka kaso nga frustrated murder sumala sa record nga atoang nakuha…kini man gud siya noted nga gun-for-hire sa ilang area sa may Upper Tarcum,” Dalogdog said.

(The suspect has been involved in two murder cases and one frustrated murder based on the record that we have…he is a noted gun for hire in their area in Upper Tarcum.)

Dalogdog said that Daan was allegedly known as being involved in a gun-for-hire group.

For now, the CCPO chief said that they were also checking if the suspect had been involved in previous shooting incidents in the city.

He also said that after word got out of Daan’s arrest, the CCPO had received several calls from several persons, who would be willing to file murder complaints or cases against the suspect.

“Sa kadto nga time ang kadtong mga agrabyado nagdumili mofile og kaso tungod sa ilang kahadlok,” he added.

(At that time, those who were wronged by the suspect refused to file a case because of fear.)

The suspect was detained at the Mabolo Police Station pending the filing of illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms charges.

