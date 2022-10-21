ME-3 Mayon Paint Thinner remains unbeaten in AEBC hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mechanical Engineers 3- Mayon Paint Thinner remained unbeaten in three games after thrashing the Architects-DLL-Life Paints, 57-41, Thursday evening in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup at the Metrosports Lahug.

Kyle Esbra put on a solid game with 14 points, while John Bautista had 13, and Julius Kerwin Orit added eight as their team improved to 3-0 (win-loss) in Group B.

The losing squad’s Erlo Rebosura scored 11 markers, while Arbinson Gabison and Joseph Cabigas each added eight as their team suffered their first defeat in three outings.

In Group A action, Compe-Star Elastomer edged Mechanical Engineers-A Apollo Rubber Cement, 80-75, to improve to a 2-1 (win-loss) record.

Arnel Cordero had a spectacular performance with 22 points, while teammate Joachim Rojas scored 19. Patrick Paran and Christopher John Gayotin each scored 12.

Jett Latonio scored 21, while Mark Malinao added 10 for the losing squad which fell to 0-3.

In the other Group A game, the Civil Engineers-3 Equip Paints nipped the Civil Engineers-2 Roof Kote, 58-49.

CE-3 Equip Paints remained unbeaten in three matches while CE-2 Roof Kote suffered their first loss in three games.

Norberto Il Busi scored 15 points, while Rozien Rivera chipped in 13 markers for CE-3.

CE-2’s Jay Joseph Misael had nine points. /rcg

