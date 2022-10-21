Sen. Go tells public: Get vaccinated, avail of booster shots

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go who chairs the Senate committee on health and demography, is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and avail of booster shots following the discovery of new variants in the country.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, October 18, announced that they have recorded 81 cases of “highly immune-evasive” XBB Omicron subvariant.

Of the 81 cases, however, 70 have already recovered, the DOH said.

Eight individuals are currently undergoing isolation and the test results of the other three are still being verified.

Go told reporters on Thursday during the distribution of financial assistance to flood victims in Mandaue, that less than 50 percent of the entire population has received a booster shot.

Based on the data of the DOH from its website on October 19, over 73 million Filipinos have already completed the primary dose of the vaccine but only around 20 million have availed of the booster shot.

“Hangyo nako sa tanan, hangtud naa pa si COVID delikado pa ang panahon, hangyo nako nga magpabakuna namo, kung qualified namo magpabooster, booster na dahil ito lang po ang tanging susi at solusyun para makabalik tayo sa normal na pamumuhay. Wag parin tayong magkumpiyansa dahil di natin alam kung ano pang variant ang dumating,” he added.

The senator is also encouraging the public to keep wearing a face mask if they can bear wearing it.

Go said although the wearing of face masks is already voluntary outdoors, it would still be better to wear one, especially in crowded places because COVID-19 is still around. /rcg

