Live-in couple found dead in Cebu City brgy; cop says they were killed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A live-in couple were found dead in a grassy part of Sitio Upper Greenbelt in Barangay Quiot in Cebu City on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Police Major Janelito Marquez, chief of Labangon Police Station, identified the victims as Pinky Jane Cediño, 25, a resident of Sitio Gimelina of the barangay; and a certain James Jimenez, 42.

A resident of Sitio Upper Greenbelt found the bodies of the victims.

The resident told police that while he was about to answer the call of nature in the area he smelled something bad there like the smell of a dead animal.

He said that he then tried to find out where the smell came from, and that was when he found the bodies of the dead victims.

Marquez, for his part, said that the victims were found in a prone position and they had gunshot wounds in the head.

The police chief said that the mother of Cediño confirmed the identity of the victims —that this was her daughter and her daughter’s live-in partner.

Police recovered in the area three fired cartridge cases and a cellphone.

Marquez also said that the bodies of the victims were found at past 11 a.m. today, but they were only informed about it at past 1 p.m.

He also said that they were looking at all angles in the killings including illegal drugs as a motive in the crime.

The police chief said that the mother of the Cediño claimed that her daughter and her daughter’s partner were allegedly drug users.

Cediño’s mother also said that that was one of the reasons why her daughter did not live with her anymore..

She also said that she did not know who the possible culprit or culprits in the crime.

Marquez said that they continued to investigate the killings and so that they could identify and catch the killers of the live-in couple.

