Woman shot dead in Cebu City street; cops eye drugs as possible motive in attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating the possible motives in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman Saturday afternoon, September 10, in Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, Mambaling Police Station chief, said that they were verifying reports of the victim, Riza Barbosa of Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, being allegedly linked to illegal drugs.

“[We are confirming] usa sa insidente nga naa ni [victim] involvement sa drugs” Taneo said.

He said that they already had a person of interest in the killing but he begged off from identifying this person.

He also said that if they could find out the motive in the killing, then this could perhaps lead them to the killer.

Aside from the illegal drugs angle, Taneo also said that they were checking on reports that the victim was recently released from jail allegedly for illegal gambling.

Taneo said that this had yet to be verified.

Initial investigation showed that Barbosa was reportedly walking in the area at nearly 3 p.m. when an unidentified gunman shot her.

He said that there was a possibility that the victim was going on an errand there before she was shot dead.

For now, he said that they were collating more information from those who might have knowledge about what happened.

Taneo said that they were still waiting for the result of the investigation of the Scene of the Crime Operatives, who were determining the firearm used in the attack.

He also said that the investigator of the case saw visibly that the victim was shot in the upper part of her body and was not discounting the possibility that the victim was also shot in the head.

