PH to replace One Health Pass with eArrival Card for inbound travelers on Nov. 1

MANILA, Philippines — Starting November 1, an eArrival Card will be required for all inbound travelers arriving in the country instead of the One Health Pass (OHP), the Department of Health (DOH) said in an advisory on Friday.

DOH said this was done to “streamline arrival requirements for our travelers.”

Arriving travelers should register for an eArrival Card within 72 hours prior to their departure via onehealthpass.com.ph or by scanning a QR code that could be found on the DOH website.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Tourism (DOT) also welcomed the development, saying the idea was proposed by the tourism agency “amidst numerous complaints from inbound travelers to the Philippines.”

“Prior to the adoption of the new eARRIVAL CARD, travelers were required to register for the OHP a few days before their travel and accomplish the electronic Health Declaration Checklist (eHDC) on the day of departure,” the DOT said.

“Compared to the previous OHP system, the eARRIVAL CARD also removes unnecessary information fields,” the DOT also added.

