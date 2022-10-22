Commuters urged: Don’t bring kids to bus terminals starting Oct. 28 until Nov. 2.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bus commuters are encouraged not to bring children as their companions to the bus terminals starting Oct. 28 until the end of the Kalag-Kalag on Nov. 2.

Carmen Quijano, manager of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) and the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT), said that this appeal to the public was made primarily for the safety of the children.

Quijano said that they were expecting an influx of people starting Oct. 28 in the Cebu south and north bus terminals as Cebuanos at that time would be expected to head home to their hometowns to celebrate the Kalag-Kalag.

“Pero ang atong kultura, magda man gud tag bata unya magminimize lang ta kay karon ra ba init kaayo, daghang tawo, unya though ang COVID ron less na pero di lang ta mokompyansa kay ang atong waiting area gamay ra kaayo,” Quijano said noting that if the situation would be unavoidable, it would be best to bring umbrella and raincoats.

(But in our culture, we always bring the children and we should just minimize these now because it is really hot, there are many people, and though COVID cases now are fewer but we must not be complacent because our waiting area is really small.)

Rules for pets in buses, terminals

She also cautioned pet owners from bringing their pets inside the terminal and on buses.

Quijano said pet animals, such as cats and dogs, would not be allowed unless they would be temporarily placed in a cage or muzzled or in diapers if a cage would not be available.

“Well appreciated ni sa mga batan-on karon, unya tingali’g mohikap nya mamaak unya. Ako di ko moallow ana kung mosud na dinhi nga walay busal o dili isod og cage ug unsay angay nga mga dokumento nga angay dad-on,” she added.

(This is well-appreciated of our youth today, (but) then if someone would touch [the pet] then it would bite. I will not allow that if they will enter here without a muzzle or if they will not be placed in a cage and what required documents that one would need to bring their pets with them.

Moreover, Quijano also asked passengers to refrain from bringing bladed or sharp tools and objects at the terminals.

Safety protocols for commuters

Quijano said two weeks before the Kalag-Kalag celebration on Nov. 1 and 2, safety protocols and preparations had already been in place.

She said extension tents were already being set up to accommodate passengers outside the terminal’s usual designated waiting area.

The terminals’ waiting area, only had a capacity of 1,500 passengers, she said.

“All the tent preparado na mi. At the same time nga ang among ticketing area, ako nang gisultihan ang manager sa top line nga the easiest way nga ang flow sa operation ditso,” she said.

(All the tents, we are prepared. At the same time, that our ticketing area, I have already told the manager of Topline that the easiest way is the flow of the operation should be straight.)

“The only way nga magstuck up ta, ang kana ra g’yong kadaghanon sa tawo,” she added.

(The only way for us to be stuck up is when there are a lot of people there.)

RELATED STORIES

Lapu police intensify preparations for Kalag-Kalag 2022

LTO-7 launches “Oplan Byaheng Ayos” for Kalag-Kalag 2022

Ahong prepares guidelines for Kalag-kalag

LIST: LGUs’ safety, health protocols for Undas 2022

/dbs