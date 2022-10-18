Ahong prepares guidelines for Kalag-kalag

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital | October 18,2022 - 05:45 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is set to issue an executive order (EO) for the guidelines on visitation of cemeteries during the observance of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

Chan, however, clarified that he will only issue the EO if the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will not issue a guideline for those days.

“Until this time we’re waiting for the IATF nga dunay ipagawas nga guidelines regarding sa Kalag-Kalag. For the past years, naa man silay gipagawas nga mao na’ y paagi,” Chan said.

However, Chan said that if the IATF will no longer issue a guideline, then he will already allow in his EO all individuals to visit the cemetery during the observance of “Kalag-Kalag.”

‘No overnight’

He said that he will, however, implement a cut-off for the visitation until midnight and will not allow the public to stay overnight inside the cemetery.

“Coz there’s a rule also in our cemetery nga up to 12:00 midnight,” he added.

Chan added that they will continue to prohibit the bringing of liquor, sound systems or speakers, and the bringing of deadly weapons inside the cemetery.

The mayor also urged the public to immediately leave the cemetery after they offered some candles, flowers, and prayers to their departed loved ones.

This is done to avoid stampedes due to huge crowds inside the cemetery and to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

