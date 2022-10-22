Subic Bay hosts Alveo 5150 and Go for Gold sprint races this Sunday

SUBIC BAY, Pampanga — Following its successful 5150 events in Bohol and Tagum City, Sunrise Events marks the end of an exciting 2022 triathlon season with the ALVEO 5150 Triathlon and Go for Gold Sprint in Subic Bay on October 23, 2022.

As an added pre-race highlight, an IRONKIDS race was held earlier today.

The event marks the end of the season for the IRONKIDS triathlon, Sprint, and 5150 for 2022.

The three races in one weekend are the last chance for beginner and intermediate triathletes to test their endurance at scenic Subic Bay.

“We have come a long way since our two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Subic Bay was where we made our return with IRONMAN 70.3 and now, we are setting the final race of the year at the same venue with the ALVEO 5150. Triathletes have always testified to the beauty of Subic Bay which continues to be a remarkable and reliable race venue in the Philippines. ALVEO 5150 will also be the penultimate triathlon event of the year.” said Sunrise Events Philippines General Manager and Regional Director Princess Galura.

The ALVEO 5150 has attracted more than 500 race participants, bringing close to 700 triathletes trooping to Subic Bay for the three-race weekend.

These participants hail from a total of 20 countries including Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, the United States, Taiwan, Turkey, Netherlands, South Africa, and Hong Kong making the race truly an international event.

Said President Meean Dy from ALVEO Land Corp, “ALVEO is the leading innovative developer of vibrant communities and groundbreaking living solutions, events like the 5150 Triathlon at Subic allow us to reach into amazing individuals and help promote a lifestyle of good health and fitness,”

“Subic Bay has always been a favorite race venue for IRONMAN events and triathletes. In this year alone, we have improved from being just a favored race venue to setting a precedent on how to stage a race safely in the Philippines and we look forward to hosting more sporting events as we return to normalcy,” Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Rolen Paulino said.

The race covers a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike loop from Dewey Avenue all the way to Argonaut Highway, and a 10-kilometer run on the Waterfront and Canal Road.

This will be alongside the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint Triathlon for triathletes to compete and finish in.

“There is no better way to jumpstart your triathlon career than with the Go For Gold Event at Subic Bay. The distance can serve as a challenge for both beginner and advanced triathletes in a location that has hosted several triathlon events in the past. Our event allows us to introduce Filipinos to the world of triathlon racing for them to fall in love with the sport,” said Go For Gold Founder Jeremy Go, who is also Vice-President of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp. /rcg

