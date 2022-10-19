LTO-7 launches “Oplan Byaheng Ayos” for Kalag-Kalag 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is preparing its personnel for the “Oplan Byaheng Ayos” that it will launch in time for the observance of the “Kalag-Kalag” on November 1 and 2, 2022.

LTO-7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec, in a statement, said that all agencies under the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will be on heightened alert for the occasion.

LTO-7 personnel will also ensure that drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Central Visayas are “roadworthy” to travel to the different provinces in the region.

Caindec reiterates the agency’s support to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in the implementation of Oplan Byaheng Ayos for the transport sector.

“We are expecting that passengers will flock to the bus terminals as early as Friday, October 28, after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., declared October 31 as a special non-working holiday,” Caindec said in the statement.

The LTO-7 will also set up Malasakit Help Desks at the different bus terminals.

Aside from this, the agency will also conduct a terminal inspection, roadside operations, checkpoints, and patrolling on the main highways and other strategic locations to ensure that motorists and the general public remains compliant with traffic laws.

Caindec added that they will also be working with various transport groups in making sure that PUVs are in compliance with the laws through a checklist of requirements by the agency.

Informative leaflets bearing LTO special laws will also be given to passengers, conductors, and drivers.

The LTO-7 will also activate a special hotline number for the public in case they need the agency’s assistance.

The Oplan Byaheng Ayos is an inter-agency initiative of the DOTr and its umbrella agencies to ensure smooth and orderly trips for the riding public during holidays. /rcg

ALSO READ:

27,000 passengers flock to Cebu bus terminals for Kalag-Kalag

Cameras to be set up to catch buses picking up passengers outside South Bus Terminal – Gwen