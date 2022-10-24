Lone winner hits P188.4-M Lotto 6/49 jackpot
MANILA, Philippines — One bettor won the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize of over P188 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PSCO) announced on Monday.
The winning combination 09-03-19-13-20-20 had a jackpot of P188,471,378.80.
The winning ticket, according to the PCSO, was purchased in Guiguinto, Bulacan.
A total of 171 bets won P50,000 for having five of the sox winning numbers, while 5,683 bets won P1,200 each for having four of the six winning numbers.
