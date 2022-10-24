Lone winner hits P188.4-M Lotto 6/49 jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — One bettor won the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize of over P188 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PSCO) announced on Monday.

The winning combination 09-03-19-13-20-20 had a jackpot of P188,471,378.80.

The winning ticket, according to the PCSO, was purchased in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

A total of 171 bets won P50,000 for having five of the sox winning numbers, while 5,683 bets won P1,200 each for having four of the six winning numbers.

RELATED STORIES

PCSO says Grand Lotto winners were ‘loyal to their numbers’

Bettor from Moalboal, Cebu wins P28.8 million lotto jackpot

One bettor wins Grand Lotto jackpot of P401 million