One bettor wins Grand Lotto jackpot of P401 million
MANILA, Philippines — One bettor in the Grand Lotto 6/55 hit the jackpot prize of P401 million and another bettor in the Lotto 6/42 hit the jackpot prize of P5.94 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced on Saturday.
The draws for both games were announced at 9 p.m.
The winning numbers for the 6/55 draw, in any order, are 02-18-49-07-19-47. The exact jackpot is P401,186,804.80.
The consolation prizes for the 6/55 draw are up to P200,00 for five winning numbers, up to P3,000 for four numbers, and P20 for three numbers.
The winning numbers for the 6/42 draw, in any order, are 27-18-26-13-02-03. The exact jackpot is P5,940,000.
The consolation prizes for the 6/42 games are up to P24,000 for five winning numbers, up to P800 for four numbers, and P20 for three numbers.
Check the PCSO website for the Lotto results here: Search Lotto results.
