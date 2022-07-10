One bettor wins Grand Lotto jackpot of P401 million

By: Inquirer.net July 10,2022 - 06:37 AM
Photo of a lotto outlet for story:One bettor wins Grand Lotto jackpot of P401 million

A lotto bettor dreams of winning big as he buys a ticket at an outlet on Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City. (File photo by GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

MANILA, Philippines — One bettor in the Grand Lotto 6/55 hit the jackpot prize of P401 million and another bettor in the Lotto 6/42 hit the jackpot prize of P5.94 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced on Saturday.

The draws for both games were announced at 9 p.m.

The winning numbers for the 6/55 draw, in any order, are 02-18-49-07-19-47. The exact jackpot is P401,186,804.80.

The consolation prizes for the 6/55 draw are up to P200,00 for five winning numbers, up to P3,000 for four numbers, and P20 for three numbers.

The winning numbers for the 6/42 draw, in any order, are 27-18-26-13-02-03. The exact jackpot is P5,940,000.

The consolation prizes for the 6/42 games are up to P24,000 for five winning numbers, up to P800 for four numbers, and P20 for three numbers.

Check the PCSO website for the Lotto results here: Search Lotto results.

Bettor from Samboan wins P36.8M in Lotto

Mandaue bettors swarm lotto outlet where winning combo was bought

 

