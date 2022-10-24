Korean Air prexy apologizes over plane incident in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top executive of Korean Air has issued an apology addressed to those affected by the crash landing of Korean Air flight KE631 at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“I would like to extend my sincere sentiments regarding the Korean Air Flight KE631 incident at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Oct. 23, 2022,” said Korean Air President Keehong Woo in a statement.

Woo’s statement came shortly after authorities confirmed that an Airbus 330 jet from Korean Air overshot the runway at MCIA late Sunday evening, October 23.

Woo also vowed that a thorough investigation would be conducted between Philippine and Korean authorities to shed light on the incident.

In the meantime, the airlines assured all 173 passengers and crew had already been tended to and placed in a hotel.

“We always prioritize safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers,” Woo added.

Korean Air flight KE631 carried 162 passengers and 11 crew.

Most of passengers, 112 out of 162, happened to be foreign nationals, according to a report from the Department of Tourism (DOT). The rest were 32 balikbayans or returning Filipinos, and 18 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Following the incident, MCIA, the country’s second busiest airport, temporarily shut down its operations.

DOT reported around 530 passengers bound for international destinations were stranded at the Mactan airport.

Authorities from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) said they were doing their best to remove Korean Air flight KE631 from the runway by Tuesday midnight (Oct. 25) so they could reopen the airport to accommodate smaller aircraft.

