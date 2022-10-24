Go, Cebuano karter, 14, rules ROK Superfinal 2022 in Italy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano karting phenom William John Riley Go etched a historic feat in his young career after winning the title of the ROK Superfinal 2022 at the South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy over the weekend.

The 14-year-old Go racing for Zanchini Motorsport ruled the 20-lap race in 16 minutes and 12.687 seconds, besting Andorran Alex Machado of G.P Racing who settled at second place in 16:17.806, and Italian Daniele Federici completing the top three in 16:21.940.

Grabbing the fourth and fifth spots were Argentinian Tarillion Maximilian (16:22.518) and Gai Cardinali (16:23.769) of Czech Republic.

Go took the lead in the 16th lap and didn’t look back, en route to the finish line to outrace 24 other elite karters.

It can be recalled that Go became the first Filipino to bag a podium finish in the prestigious WSK Euro Series in July in Lonato, Italy.

After that, Go encountered several setbacks, including the WSK Euro Series last August where he didn’t make it to the top 10.

However, it was a complete turnaround for the young Cebuano karter after bagging his first major title Europe.

“Ever since I was racing locally in the Philippines, being able to compete in Europe, the home of the best of the best in karting was always in the bucket list,” said Go in a Facebook post.

“When I was finally given the opportunity to do so, I knew becoming victorious in the continent was extremely challenging due to the amount of talent and experience in the grid. Nevertheless, I decided to keep dreaming for that champion win since there was no harm in doing so anyways,” Go further said in the post.

Pole position, fastest lap

Besides winning the title, Go also earned the pole position and the fastest lap awards in the race last weekend.

“I entered the race with no expectations since I am fairly new to the Senior grid so this win was truly unexpected,” said Go.

He said that despite his huge success, he had minor setbacks during the race after his position was constantly changed due to technicalities.

However, he gave every bit of his strength and determination when the race started.

“As the final race began, I tried to give it my all. Trying to overtake the other racers was tricky due to their superb skills and experience. But with enough patience and determination, I made a move and pulled away on the 16th lap of the race. I kept my focus and managed to cross the finish line as a champion,” added Go.

“There was a surreal amount of joy from myself and everyone who supported me. This one of a kind milestone would not have been possible without my family, my team: Zanchi Motorsports, my mechanic: Lazzaro Ferri, my coach: Davide Fore, my engine builder: Miliziano Engines, my companion: Marthny Milano, and the Lord,” Go said.

“I would also like to congratulate the other racers who won and my fellow Filipino racers for a job well done. Truly a one of a kind experience that motivates me to keep moving forward to reach my dreams despite how ambitious it may seem,” Go said.

Go’s coach, Davide Forè congratulated him for his historic win in Italy.

“Congratulations William, amazing work this year from the first day we start in January together until today. A big step is done. We still need to work hard to be better and improve your experience,” said Forè in his Instagram post.

“Proud of you, from Philippine to come here in Europe at this level is really complicated for many reasons, just in 10 Months you do a fantastic job. Congratulations my friend. Your coach Davide,” Forè further said in his post.

