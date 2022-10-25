Mayor Suan issues guidelines for Kalag-Kalag celebration in Cordova

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan issued the guidelines for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

Executive Order No. 17 entitled “An executive order establishing the guidelines and safety protocols during the observance of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day 2022 at the public cemeteries within the territorial jurisdiction of the Municipality of Cordova, Cebu,” was signed by Suan on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Under the E.O., cemeteries shall only be open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on those days. Overnight stay at the cemeteries is strictly prohibited.

The public is also encouraged to wear their face mask and bring sanitizers.

Visitors are also advised to observe the “One Entrance, One Exit Policy,” while vendors are not allowed inside the cemeteries and will only be allowed to sell their goods and products at the designated areas.

“Playing of loud music or karaoke, any kind of gambling, bringing of alcoholic drinks, firearms and pointed objects are strictly prohibited,” the E.O. reads.

Police Assistance Desks and medical tents will also be installed in cemeteries, in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Rural Health Unit, and Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Suan also said that currently, they are building a big cross inside the public cemetery in Barangay Cogon.

“Kay ever since walay dakong kuros and Cordova nga sometimes, kadtong ilahang mga bukog sa ilang mga paryente nga na-displace na, dili na sila kahibawo ug asa sila moadto nga mag-ampo,” Suan said.

Suan said that the construction works for the cross are done 24/7, to ensure that the structure will be finished before November 1.

The mayor also encouraged private cemeteries to implement their health protocol in coordination with the Rural Health Unit during the “Kalag-Kalag.”

Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station, also said that they will be deploying 30 police personnel to cemeteries within the town.

“Ang akoa lang gyud nga panawagan sa ilaha nga dapat kung bisita sila didto, peaceful ra gyud ug malinawon ilang pag-adto didto ug hinaot nga dili magdala ug kagubot,” Gingoyon said. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mayor Suan signs order prohibiting construction of illegal structures in town’s coastal areas

Cordova mayor wants septage treatment plant to resolve foul smell issue