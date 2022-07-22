Mayor Suan signs order prohibiting construction of illegal structures in town’s coastal areas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan signed a memorandum order on Friday, July 22, 2022, which orders the enforcement of Executive Order No. 1 or “Prohibiting the construction of all illegal structures such as floating and fixed cottages along the legal easements and/or within the coastal areas of the Municipality of Cordova, Cebu.”

This was confirmed by Nanette Garong, executive secretary to the Mayor of the Municipality of Cordova.

In his memorandum order, Suan said this is in consonance with section 16 of Republic Act No. 7160 or the “Local Government Code of 1991. The said provision talks about the general welfare clause.

The memorandum order mandates the enforcement to the fullest extent of the provisions under E.O. no.1.

E.O. no. 1 was issued on July 5, 2022. However, there are reports that there are those who continue their construction despite the express proscription.

Suan addressed his memorandum order to the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Cordova Marine Watch, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), and the village chiefs of Buagsong, Catarman, and Poblacion.

Suan orders them to exercise reasonable actions against those who will violate the executive order and submit a written report of its implementation within 72 hours. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cordova mayor-elect Suan vows to continue projects of previous mayors

Mayor Suan says he has submitted pertinent documents for reopening of Mr. Liempo branches

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy