CIT-U graduate tops October 2022 Chemical Technician Licensure Exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A graduate from Cebu-based university made it to the top 5 of the October 2022 Chemical Technician Board Exam.

Ana Isabel Manigos Cuyos of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) is the lone Cebuano taker who was included in the top 5 takers with the highest rating.

Cuyos, who garnered an average of 92 percent in the examinations, is joined in the fifth place by four other takers.

Reaner Jacqueline Andam Bool (Batangas State University-Alangilan), Maristela Ann Felix Lopez (De La Salle University-Manila), Kriezher Veehne Manzanillo Pagatpatan (Mariano Marcos State University-Batac), and Razel Chiva Sobrevilla of the Technological University of the Philippines -Visayas also ranked fifth after garnering an average of 92 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission in a press release said 2,204 out of 2,588 passed the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination conducted on October 17 until 18, 2022 in various testing centers at the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Koronadal, Pampanga, Tacloban, and Zamboanga.

/bmjo

