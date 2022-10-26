Bill criminalizes neglect, abandonment of elderly parents

MANILA, Philippines — Parañaque City Rep. Gustavo Tambunting has filed a bill that will make it a crime for children to abandon or neglect their elderly parents who are unable to support themselves.

Those found guilty face jail time of up to six months on top of fines ranging from P200,000 to P500,000. The measure, House Bill No. 4050, or the Criminalizing Deprivation of Support to Elderly and Indigent Parents Act, has been referred to the Committee on Justice.

In pushing for the measure, Tambunting cited the Commission on Human Rights’ description of elderly abuse, neglect and abandonment as an “invisible issue,” noting that there were many such cases in the country.

He said that HB 4050 would reinforce “the duty of children to take care of their elderly, sickly, or otherwise incapacitated parents by providing criminal action for the enforcement of their rights for maintenance and support.”

Under the proposed measure, children should “within their means and capacity, maintain support for their father or mother who, by being over 60 years of age or suffering from a disease or disability, are rendered incapable of supporting themselves.”

Support includes “everything indispensable for sustenance, dwelling, clothing, and medical attendance.”

Parents deprived of support by their offspring could initiate the filing of a criminal complaint themselves or through a representative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

