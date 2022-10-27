Kim Kardashian joins calls vs hate speech following backlash on ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has added her voice to a number of celebrities and brands that have condemned hate speech and anti-Semitic remarks, following social media posts by her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

On Twitter, the reality TV star joined calls to stop “terrible violence” and “hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Kardashian’s post came just as West, who now goes by the name Ye, was at the receiving end of public backlash that resulted in a number of business deals being terminated due to his Twitter post saying he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The musician also attacked Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta Platforms which owned Instagram and Facebook, in a photo he posted on Twitter, captioned:“Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” His posts, in which he said he wasn’t anti-Semitic, however, has been removed by Twitter and Instagram due to a violation of its policies.

West was also spotted wearing a shirt with words “White Lives Matter” during the Paris Fashion Week in early October, which critics claimed promoted white supremacy.

Among the business deals that announced cutting partnership with the self-styled musician-fashion designer were Balenciaga, Gap and Adidas, whose lucrative business venture to promote the “Yeezy” sneakers line could easily bring down the drain some $250-million in income for the Germany-based sportswear company.

Spotify, however, decided to keep West’s music on its platform “unless his label requested it,” adding that the rapper did not violate its anti-hate speech policies.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012, and got married two years later in a lavish ceremony in Italy, but their union proved to be short-lived.

The couple’s divorce officially ended in March this year. Their marriage produced four children: eight-year-old daughter North; son Saint, six; daughter Chicago, four; and two-year-old son Psalm. with reports from Reuters, AFP

