Rama welcomes nat’l gov’t’s plan to make wearing of face masks indoor optional

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama welcomes the plan of the Palace to make the wearing of face masks indoors or in closed spaces optional.

In an interview on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, Rama told reporters that the city would need not create its own related executive order (EO) should the Malacañang decide to finally implement this plan.

“Sa una, Cebu City leads. Pero karon, One Cebu Island leads with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. Ato na gung thrust na as economic recovery, open, open, open,” he said.

(Before, Cebu City leads. But know, One Cebu Island leads with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. Our thrust now as economic recovery is open, open, open.)

“It’s a very good and a wonderful development. As far as Cebu, we will look at it…because Cebu is a melting spot. Cebu City is a hub and tourists are coming,” he added.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco has announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will soon issue an Executive Order (EO) making the use of face masks indoors optional.

Prior to this, Marcos signed an executive order (EO) allowing the public not to wear face masks in outdoors or well-ventilated, open areas.

But, according to Frasco, face masks will still be necessary inside medical facilities, public transportation, and healthcare facilities.

/dbs