Rama seeks P1.2B supplemental budget for Christmas bonuses, seniors aid among others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This early, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wanted a P1.3 billion supplemental appropriation passed to cover the allocation for Christmas bonuses of government officials and employees and the cash aid for senior citizens until the end of the year, among others.

Councilor Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Cebu City Council, said Rama’s supplemental budget (SB 3) request totals to P1,215,600,230.44 and will be taken from the general funds.

Wenceslao said members of the budget and finance committee will discuss the mayor’s budget request on Friday, Oct. 21. After they come up with a committee report which they will submit to the City Council next week. A budget hearing will also be called before they will seek the final schedule of the budget’s final deliberation.

Discussions on the proposed SB 3 will be made before the City Council will officially tackle the 2023 budget proposal from the executive department.

Source of funds

Allocation for the proposed SB 3, Wenceslao said, will be taken from savings. Some of the city’s still unspent allocations will also be realigned for its more immediate needs.

Fund sources include savings from current appropriations – P113 million; realignment from the current appropriations on maintenance and other operating expenses or MOOE – P118 million; realignment from capital outlay – P50 million; and realignment from the continuing appropriations for capital outlay from 2015 to 2021 – P493,286,000.

Other sources are the continuing appropriations from disaster funds – P100 million; unused zoning fee – P227 million; accounts payable reversion – P24 million, and subsidy from the operation of city market – P71 million.

Financial Aid

In an interview, Wenceslao said the bulk of SB 3 will be spent on cash aids. These include the P4, 000 that will cover the cash aid to senior citizens for the months of September to December 2023.

The Cebu City Senior Citizen’s Program also needed an additional funding of P314,500,000 to cover the cash aid of seniors who were not included in this year’s appropriation.

Another important allocation in SB 3 is the cash aid to persons with disability. The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) has requested P50,700,600 as additional funding for its PWD Welfare Program.

“Hopefully, according ni mayor, mura’g gi-announce man niya nga I think last week of October nga manghatag ta for two months sa senior citizens (allowance) that’s why ato ning gidali nga it will be approved,” Wenceslao said.

Additional allocation of P118 million was also requested for the city’s scholarship program.

Other allocations

SB 3 also includes the P5.848 million allocation for the bonuses of Sangguniang Panlungsod employees and another P78.2 million for those assigned in the executive department.

Other allocations include in SB are as follows:

P185,472,918.44 for MOOE of the Department of Government Services

P90 million lubricant, oil and fuel expenses for DGS

P78.4 million aid to barangays

P71,796,720 for the Office of the Mayor

P2 million financial assistance to the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines

P4,825,607 for DEPW’s maintenance of drainage and flood control program

Of the allocation request by the Office of the Mayor, P3,400,000 will cover the allocation for awards/rewards expenses for bar or board top notchers, academic excellence awardees and city scholars who graduated with honors, among others. Another P67 million is for the Teacher’s Assistance Program while P1,396,720 will cover the additional funding required for the Updating of Voter’s Records Program.

“Para nako the object of expenditures is very much explainable because it is necessary, and we have done this before especially sa financial assistance sa senior citizens, pagpanghatag sa maestra and lisod man sad kaayo og dili nato tagaan ron,” Wenceslao said.

“Our additional expenses for our maintenance and operating like the gasoline that is para nako it’s appropriate kay kinahanglan jud ta mo additional funding kay kahibaw man ta aning nisaka jud ang (price) sa gasolina. The last time we made an appropriation, wa pa man to musaka, P40 pa to karon P80 na,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City Council passes P1.2B Supplemental Budget on last session

Cebu City gov’t eyes tax increase, new revenue sources to address cash deficit

Cebu City fully pays SRP loan after 27 years

/dcb