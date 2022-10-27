Ilocos Sur, PSC sign MOA for Batang Pinoy hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The resumption of the Batang Pinoy Games 2022 was officially formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala and Ilocos Sur Governor Jeremias “Jerry” Singson.

The MOA signing was done on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The Batang Pinoy Games which was last held in Puerto Princesa, Palawan in 2019 under former PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez will make its return after more than a two-year hiatus.

It will be held in Ilocos Sur, with Vigan as the nerve center of activities from December 17 to 22.

“I am very very honored to have Gov. Jerry Singson here with us today. The 2022 Batang Pinoy National Championship is actually going to be the first major PSC-organized competition under my watch and that is why I am very honored to do it in the Province of Ilocos Sur from where the Ealas come from” said chairman Eala in a report from the PSC Public Communications Office.

For his part, Governor Singson said he takes pride and honor to host the grassroots-level national multi-sporting meet in their backyard.

“It is our honor and pride to host the Batang Pinoy 2022 and the Province of Ilocos Sur is very excited when I announced that finally we will host the Batang Pinoy. Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Chairman Eala that you accepted and chose us to host the Batang Pinoy 2022. Malaking bagay po ito sa amin because through sports, makikilala na naman po ang Ilocos Sur and hopefully mabubuhay ulit ang aming economy through sports” Gov. Singson stated.

It can be recalled that Ilocos Sur, particularly Vigan, hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 2018 which drew over 5,000 athletes from all over the country.

This time, they will likely host the same number of athletes from 81 provinces and 144 cities nationwide vying in 17 sporting events in various venues around the province.

Also present during the ceremonial signing were PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., Province of Ilocos Sur Executive Assistant Atty. Jannah Singson, Provincial Administrator Marlon Tagorda, Special Assistant to the Governor in Sports Jester Singson, and PSC Regional Coordinator Edwin Llanes.

“I am truly proud that the Batang Pinoy National Championship will finally be back and for the Province of Ilocos Sur to host this competition is a big step towards pushing our grassroots program and jumpstarting our grassroots program in the Philippine Sports Commission,” added Eala.

A total of 1,995 medals – 600 gold, 600 silver and 795 bronzes – will be at stake in the 6-day sportsfest. | With reports from the PSC

