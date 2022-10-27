2 wounded in vehicular collision in Dalaguete, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two individuals got injured in a vehicular collision in Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The vehicles involved were a motorcycle and a multicab reportedly driven by a police officer.

The impact of the collision sent the motorcycle driver and his passenger flying before landing on the concrete road. The multicab also crashed onto a nearby railing.

Police Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Simaringa of the Dalaguete Police Station identified the injured individuals as Alexander Besin, 28, and his passenger, Ma. Ailen Detchon, 26, both from Barangay Tabon in Dalaguete.

The driver of the multicab, on the other hand, was identified as Patrolman Arwin Alvino Dinela, who is a member of the 703rd PNP Mobile Force based in Dalaguete.

An investigation is still ongoing as of this posting. However, initial findings, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, showed that the two vehicles were traversing on the same lane moments before they crashed into one another.

Police have also yet to establish which of the two drivers could have encroached the opposite lane and counterflowed, leading to the collision.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Motorcycle collision ends in tragedy in Carmen

Minglanilla police arrest driver involved in motorcycle collision that killed teacher