Minglanilla police arrest driver involved in motorcycle collision that killed teacher

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the driver involved in a tragic road collision that resulted in the death of an elementary school teacher.

Police identified the driver as Luigi Go Lazarte. He was nabbed around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly a day after his motorcycle hit another motorcycle while traversing the highway in Brgy. Tunghaan, Minglanilla.

The crash claimed the life of Charisma Servado, a teacher employed at Minglanilla Central School, the town’s largest public elementary school.

Lazarte, a construction worker, was apprehended in Brgy. Cabatbatan in the neighboring town of San Fernando.

The arrest was timely as it was done on the day the world celebrated Teachers’ Day.

Lazarte may be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, physical injury and damage to property, Minglanilla Police Station chief, Police Maj. Arieza Otida, said in a report.

Enforcers conducted a hot pursuit operation against Lazarte, who reportedly fled the scene last Tuesday, October 4.

According to initial findings from the police, Lazarte was seen escaping by riding a passenger bus. However, he left the ill-fated motorcycle he was driving on the road.

When police recovered the vehicle, and ran the license plate before the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7), they discovered that it belonged to a certain Eladio Go.

Go, a resident of Sibonga town, also in south Cebu, turned out to be Lazarte’s father.

It was also Go who revealed to law enforcers the identity of the driver, and that he could be possible staying in Brgy. Cabatbatan in San Fernando, where the police eventually made the arrest.

The same police report showed that around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, the Honda Click Servedo and her husband, Sherwin, drove was about to make a u-turn on the highway.

However, they were hit by an incoming Rusi 125 motorcycle, driven by Lazarte. The impact sent the Servedos flying, with Charisma sustaining severe injuries that led to her untimely death.

Sherwin is still confined in a hospital as of this writing.

Minglanilla is a first class town located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City.

