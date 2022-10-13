Motorcycle collision ends in tragedy in Carmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another road collision involving two motorcycles in Cebu ended in tragedy.

Police from Carmen town in northern Cebu confirmed that a collision between two motorcycles occurred at the junction of the highway in Cogon East and Fuentes Street on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022.

It claimed the life of a certain Jun Ray Misterio, a resident of Bario Pikas, Brgy. Luyang.

The driver and two passengers of the other motorcycle, identified as Nelia Grace Enriquez, 31; Jofhel Bermejo, 22; and Maoren Pablio, 22, respectively, were rushed to a hospital to treat the injuries they sustained due to the incident.

According to initial reports from the police, Misterio was traversing the northbound lane of the highway in Carmen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Enriquez, on the other hand, was heading west. She tried to cross the highway but in doing so, her motorcycle crashed into the one driven by Misterio.

The impact sent both drivers and all passengers falling off from their vehicles and landing on the pavement. All were immediately sent to the hospital but unfortunately, Misterio was declared on arrival.

Police said they are still conducting further investigation.

Carmen is a third-class municipality located approximately 64 kilometers north of Cebu City.

