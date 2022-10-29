Body of man found floating in Mactan Channel still unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Mandaue City police still haven’t identified the body of a man retrieved from the Mactan Channel, under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Opao Police Station in Mandaue City, said the man, whom they believe has been dead for at least two to three days already, remains unidentified.

“Mga 2 to 3 days guro kay sugod naman ka paksit ang panit. Pero dagat man sad gud pero wala jod na siya samad,” Libres said.

(It could be two to three days already because his skin has started to peel off. But then again, it’s seawater but he doesn’t have any wound.)

Libres said that they received a call from a concerned citizen about the floating body at 8:40 on Saturday morning.

The victim was just wearing his undergarment and a shirt when found at the seawaters off the channel. Libres estimates that this victim was already around 60 years old. He said that the victim also has no distinct marking like a tattoo on his body.

The victim is around 5 feet and 4 inches to 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Police could not confirm yet what might have caused the death of the man.

