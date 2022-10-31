As soil continues to move in Busay, Cebu City asks intervention from nat’l govt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The earth around Sitio Garahe, Barangay Busay in Cebu City continues to move following days of non-stop rains.

And the Cebu City Government has asked the national government to intervene and help them come up with the necessary measures.

Harold Alcontin, chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), confirmed that they have requested the assistance of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) to assess not only the site in Sitio Garahe that collapsed but also nearby areas there.

“Nag request nata ug another assessment… We still need the final assessment sa MGB,” Alcontin told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Alcontin said they are hoping MGB-7 will be able to release their findings and recommendations within this week.

“Di nato langanon pa kay naa nasay nisud lain bagyo,” he said, referring to Tropical Depression Queenie which recently entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In the meantime, the landslide site in Sitio Garahe, Barangay Busay has been cordoned off.

“No build zone na gyud to kay nihulpa naman ang yuta,” Alcontin added.

The CCDRRMO also said they are continually monitoring soil movement there as well as in nearby areas, considering several residential properties are situated close to the landslide site.

More than 30 individuals lost their homes when the soil in Sitio Garahe eroded last Saturday, October 29. At least eight houses were completely destroyed and buried underneath the landslide debris.

According to Alcontin, non-stop rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) have made the ground soft and loose.

Fortunately, all families who resided in the area had been evacuated before the landslide occurred.

