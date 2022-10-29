Landslide displaces 39 individuals in Busay, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 39 individuals, or 12 families, were displaced after their houses were among those destroyed by a landslide in Sitio Garahe in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Data provided by Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera showed that around eight to nine houses were totally damaged due to the landslide, leaving several individuals homeless. Fortunately, none were hurt due to the landslide.

A netizen managed to capture the moment the Busay landslide happened on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were evacuated to the Sitio Lower Busay Covered Court.

Garganera said the residents in that portion of Barangay Busay were already prepared, especially when it started raining consistently in the past weeks.

“2-3 weeks ago, they started abandoning their homes. Two days ago, they deserted the area,” Garganera said.

For now, the affected area is cordoned to avoid anyone from going there as soil remains unstable.

According to Busay barangay captain Maria Famador, in an interview with local reporters, her house was among those destroyed by the landslide. Famador was not in her house since she was attending a barangay assembly at that time.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Passenger ship runs aground in Bohol