Landslide displaces 39 individuals in Busay, Cebu City

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | October 29,2022 - 10:55 PM
Busay landslide

A landslide in Sitio Garahe, Barangay Busay in Cebu City, damaged several houses and left more than 30 individuals homeless on Saturday, October 29, 2022. | photo from Councilor Joel Garganera

CEBU CITY, Philippines —  At least 39 individuals, or 12 families, were displaced after their houses were among those destroyed by a landslide in Sitio Garahe in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Data provided by Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera showed that around eight to nine houses were totally damaged due to the landslide, leaving several individuals homeless. Fortunately, none were hurt due to the landslide.

A netizen managed to capture the moment the Busay landslide happened on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were evacuated to the Sitio Lower Busay Covered Court.

Garganera said the residents in that portion of Barangay Busay were already prepared, especially when it started raining consistently in the past weeks.

“2-3 weeks ago, they started abandoning their homes. Two days ago, they deserted the area,” Garganera said.

For now, the affected area is cordoned to avoid anyone from going there as soil remains unstable.

According to Busay barangay captain Maria Famador, in an interview with local reporters, her house was among those destroyed by the landslide.  Famador was not in her house since she was attending a barangay assembly at that time.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Passenger ship runs aground in Bohol

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: #PaengPH, affected, Busay, Cebu City, Cebu disaster, eight houses, landslide

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.