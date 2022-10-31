Police: 15,000 individuals already visited cemeteries in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 15,000 individuals have visited the eight cemeteries in Mandaue City on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), in a text message sent at almost 6 p.m today, said that 15,000 individuals had already visited their loved ones.

Oriol said that the highest number of individuals was recorded at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery in Barangay Guizo.

Mandaue City has eight cemeteries. These included the Municipal Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, and Man Park, all located in Barangay Guizo, Pagsabungan Cemetery and Jagobiao Cemetery.

The cemeteries are open from 5 a.m to 10 p.m.

Oriol said that the situation at the cemeteries, terminals, wharves, and other strategic areas are generally peaceful.

Although, he said that there was a knife and a pair of scissors that were confiscated in Pagsabungan Cemetery. Weapons and liquor among others were some of the few things that were prohibited inside the cemeteries.

Inspection

On Monday morning, Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes, visited the four cemeteries located in Barangay Guizo to check the implementation of the security plan.

Security measures were strictly implemented in each of the cemetery.

“Ang situation medyo peaceful pa ta, maayo ang dagan,” said Caballes.

(The situation is quite peaceful. Everything is doing well.)

Caballes said that a total of 422 police personnel and 315 force multipliers were deployed to secure the eight cemeteries and other strategic areas.

Aside from the police, members of the Philippine Army, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire and Protection, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were also deployed.

Mobile Command Center

The city’s mobile command center van was also stationed in Barangay Guizo where the four cemeteries were.

The mobile command center has a camera that can be rotated 360 degrees to monitor the situation in the area.

Roads near the cemeteries in Barangay Guizo were also closed for vehicular traffic.

TEAM personnel were deployed in the areas to guide motorists.

