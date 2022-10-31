Humay-Humay cemetery ready for Kalag-Kalag crowd

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Humay-Humay Catholic Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City is ready for the Kalag-Kalag crowd.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan saw the security and emergency measures were in place at the cemetery.

Chan said he was grateful that the police were visible during his visit.

He was referring to his inspection of the cemetery today, Oct. 31, where he was accompanied by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, acting director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

Help desks at Humay-Humay cemetery

Aside from the police visibility, medical assistance desk and police assistance desk were also installed inside the cemetery.

“Naa pod ta’y mga paramedics nga nagsuroy-suroy sa mga bisita para kung naay emergency, maka-responde dayon,” he added.

(We also have paramedics, who roam around to with the visitors so that they can immediately respond to any emergency.)

Chan said that the long weekend had helped in dividing the crowd of visitors expected to visit the cemetery and that he was grateful that the weather was sunny yesterday, Oct. 30, because it gave Oponganons a chance to visit their dearly departed loved ones at the cemetery without getting wet by the rain.

“Makita nato no nga medyo nabahin gyud ang mga tawo tungod sa kataas sa holidays. Bisan og naagian ta og tropical depression, naagian ta og bagyo, nagpasalamat ta nga yesterday, maayo na gyud ang panahon aron makabisita ta sa atong mga minahal sa kinabuhi,” Chan said.

(We can see that the people have been divided in coming to the cemetery due to the longer holidays. Even if a tropical depression passed us, a typhoon passed us, we are still grateful that yesterday the weather was fine so that we can visit our dearly departed loved ones.)

Reminders to public

Aside from being grateful for the weather and the security and emergency measures in place at the cemetery, Chan again reminded the public not to bring prohibited items inside the cemetery, such as deadly weapons, liquor, gambling materials, and sound system, among others.

Visitors will also be check upon entering, wherein a tarpaulin were also posted that enumerates the do’s and dont’s inside the cemetery.

“Allowed ra ang atong pagbisita sugod sa kabuntagon sa alas-5 ug hangtod kita sa alas-12 sa tungang gabie,” he said.

(You are allowed to start visiting at 5 a.m. in the morning until 12 midnight.)

/dbs