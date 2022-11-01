Team Hype pads win run to 3 after trouncing Coach G in MGBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Hype stretched its unbeaten run to three after thrashing Coach G, 71-42, Monday in the 13-under category of the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL).

The game was played at the Minglanilla Sports Complex, in south Cebu.

Matthew Lucas Sevilla top-scored the game with 20 points as Hype improved to 3-0 (win-loss).

Coach G which opened its campaign with a loss was led by Tyrus Torniado’s 17 points.

In the other 13-under game, Tulay Seabzz improved to a 2-0 (win-loss) card after beating winless Got Shot Team A, 41-20.

Got Shot rebounded in the 18-under category with a hassle-free, 73-48 bashing of Tungkil Blessels, 73-48.

Mikyle Lejarde scored 18 points to lead Got Shot to their first win, while Tungkil Blessels dropped to 0-2 (win-loss).

Also, Got Shot’s 21-under team prevailed over Donner, 74-62, to start their campaign while inflicting their opponent’s first loss in three games.

Zainyl Rosano scored 15 points for Got Shot.

In the final game on Monday, Minglanilla Ballers escaped the Talisay City Ballers, 52-51, in the 28-under category.

Javen Dela Calzada had 10 points to emerge as the best player of the game. /rcg

ALSO READ:

MGBL Season 2 to open Oct. 9 with record 40 teams

BBC: Dolphinz tighten grip of top spot

Next Gen Hoops For Youth finals set in Minglanilla