Mother and son arrested for allegedly stealing P3M cash from elderly in Toledo 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Toledo City arrested a mother and her son for allegedly stealing P3 million worth of cash from the house of a 73-year-old man there.

Toledo City Police Station, in a press release, identified the suspects as Remy Camoro Malabo and her son, Marvin Camoro Malabo.

The Malabos were arrested last Saturday, October 29, just a few hours after the victim, a certain Zinito Blanco Pahaganas, reported that cash amounting to P3 million was gone from a safe in his house. The money was allegedly from a lot that Pahaganas recently sold. It was kept inside his house for the meantime since they just got hold of the money from the sale.

Police Lt. Jec Seares, deputy chief for operations of Toledo City Police Station, said the victim and his niece left their home on Saturday morning for an errand.

On their way back, they saw the two suspects running out of their house in Brgy. Poblacion, carrying an ecobag.

They believed it contained the stolen money, said Seares.

Police said the victim and his niece’s description of the suspects helped them trace and locate their whereabouts, leading to their arrest.

So far, they have recovered from each of the suspect several pieces of bills, including 50 pieces of P1,000-peso bills, amounting to a total of at least P100,000.

“The rest of the money is still yet to be traced,” police added.

Seares also said they are still conducting further investigations to shed light on the incident. This includes the possibility that the suspects may have accomplices.

“We’re still doing further investigations, and we’re looking at every possible angle,” said Seares.

The Malabos are currently under custody of the Toledo City Police Station.

Toledo City is a third-class component city located around 46 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

