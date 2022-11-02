Firefight between police, suspected rebels reported in Guihulngan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) confirmed that a firefight between police officers and suspected members of the communist rebels occurred last Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Armed individuals, believed to be members of the communist terrorist group, harassed police officers stationed at Barangay Trinidad in Guihulngan City around lunchtime on Tuesday, said. Police Brig. Gen. Roderick August Alba.

Alba said the suspected rebels fired toward their personnel, prompting the latter to fire back.

“There was no casualty among PNP personnel and no reported injured on the enemy side,” he said.

The top police official in Central Visayas has also instructed the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office to investigate reports that several communist rebels allegedly set up checkpoints there.

“If indeed the incident happened, we will encourage the persons involved to have this reported to the PNP (Philippine National Police). We will also coordinate with the LGU (local government unit), Philippine Army in the course of our investigation,” Alba added.

In the meantime, the PRO-7 director said they have intensified their camp defense following these developments. They have also alerted the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stationed in Guihulngan City about the incident in Brgy. Trinidad.

“Our intel operatives are now conducting their intel gathering information to identify the suspects for filing of criminal charges,” said Alba.

“While we are on full alert for the Undas and the Typhoons Paeng and Queenie, we will not let these criminal elements take advantage of the situation. We will remain aggressive in ensuring peace and order in our community,” he said.

