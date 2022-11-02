Feria brings back daily lunch and dinner buffet

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s all-day dining restaurant, Feria, finally brings back its signature international lunch and dinner full buffets, daily. Always an indulgent feast, each mealtime features a plethora of favorites and staples from Japanese, Chinese, Mediterranean, Indian, and Filipino cuisines.









From October 31 onwards, hotel guests, patrons, and food enthusiasts enjoy the best international lunch buffet in town, while dinner brings out more variety where every night starts up a celebration on the palate, with a different highlight each day to go with Feria’s signature international buffet.

The American Grill

A homage to the sweet and savory Texas-style BBQ

Monday | P1688 net

Come to Feria on a Monday and enjoy more of the grill station with Texan BBQ beef short ribs, and pork shoulder, jerk BBQ chicken tenderloin, and roasted chuck of beef.

Asian Persuasion

Eastern favorites including Indian, Vietnamese, Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean

Tuesday | P1688 net

Tuesday dinner puts the spotlight on beloved Asian flavors with recipes from our East and Southeast Asian neighbors, including Thai, Japanese, and Vietnamese salads, a Vietnamese bun-cha station, laksa, tom yum, beef rendang, lamb raan, and Thai milk tea ice cream.

European Flavors

Highlighting German, Italian, Greek, French, Spanish, and British Cuisine

Wednesday | P1688 net

Wednesday dinner features a wider selection of European items including Russian borscht and Hungarian gulyas, gnocchi, and German schnitzel and sausages, to name but a few.

Latin Lovers

Tasty South American recipes from Mexico to Brazil

Thursday | P1688 net

Just before the work week ends, Thursday dinner spices things up with Latin flavors from Mexico to Argentina, including Mexican dry-rubbed pork ribs, Peruvian grilled chicken, and Feria’s signature empanadas.

Seafood Buffet

Enjoy the freshest harvest of the fruits of the sea

Friday | P1688 net

Friday brings out the fruits of the sea with a seafood highlights dinner buffet.

Street Food Specials

All-time comfort food staples from all over the archipelago

Saturday | P1688 net

The weekend is time for familiarity with Filipino street food highlights for Saturday’s dinner.

Filipino Favorites

Familiar Filipino Favorites loved by the family

Sunday | P1688 net

On Sunday dinner it’s Feria’s signature Philippine flavors grand buffet with 70 meters of heritage recipes and regional cuisine.

A wide variety of desserts, and a refreshing mix of healthy, and sweet drinks, is also included in each mealtime, while an option to take a wine buffet is also available, however, sold separately.

Feria is open daily, serving a breakfast buffet from 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM, and open for lunch at 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, and dinner from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM. New international full lunch buffet is PHP 1,488 net per person, and full dinner buffet with special highlights is PHP 1,688 net.

For inquiries and reservations, call 032 402 9900 or email [email protected].