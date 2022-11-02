Visually challenged student inspires netizens with her viral video

CEBU, Philippines — Challenges are always part of a student’s life.

Each student has their own battles and it’s natural to experience struggles as they strive to pursue what they dream of fulfilling.

That is why despite her eye problems, Divina Tumulak from San Remigio in Cebu, becomes even more passionate as she continues to persevere in her studies.

Tumalak’s video where she can be seen reading the test paper very close to her eyes went viral on social media.

Netizens were moved by her video as they commended her determination despite her limitations.

According to instructor Christian Asingua of Cebu Technological University – Daanbantayan Campus San Remigio Extension, Tumulak has an eye disability.

“Yung isa niyang mata ay hindi na po makakita at yung isa naman din ay blurry po, kinakailangan pa niyang I tutok sa kanyang isang mata yung test paper para makakita siya ng maayos.”

(One of her eyes is blind and the other is already blurry, she still needs to put the test paper close to one eye so that she can read.)

“Nalaman ko nalang yung condition niya nung nag conduct po ako ng orientation sa aking subject po,” Asingua said.

(I just found out about her condition when I conducted an orientation for my subject.)

The visually challenged Tumulak is one of his first-year students taking up a Bachelor of Elementary Education course at the said university.

Asingua, said that moving forward he would make test papers with bigger fonts for Tumulak so it would be easier for her to read it.

Asingua posted the video to motivate other students to study hard and as well and to amplify Tumulak’s need for help.

“Deserve po ni Divina na tulungan kasi po, napakasipag at napaka determinado niya sa klase po,” he added. /rcg

