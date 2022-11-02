CESET collects over 1000 tons of garbage from cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET) collected 1,063 tons of garbage from the 15 cemeteries in Cebu City beginning 6 am of November 1 until 1 am of November 2, 2022.

CESET head Grace Luardo, however, said this collection is already smaller compared to the average garbage they collect every after Kalag-Kalag observation in the past years.

Luardo credits this to the deployment of sweepers and cleaners in various cemeteries this year to clean and collect garbage from time to time.

“Pag sugod og October 29, nag sige naman ta’g pagsugod og limpyo sa sementeryo. Ang kanang sa atoa, ang pag maintain na man lang,” she said.

“Sauna bulk to kay dili man anam atong pagpanglimpyo. Sauna inig human sa November 1 and 2, mag bulk ang atoang menteryo. Matingob man. Karon, ato mang gianam-anam,” she added.



Meanwhile, CESET personnel also apprehended 117 individuals inside and within the vicinity of public cemeteries for deliberately violating city ordinances prohibiting smoking in public places, spitting, urinating in public, and littering.

But Luardo said the majority of those apprehended were those caught smoking in public places.

The fine for smoking in public ranges from P3,000 to P5,000.

“Ang (violation) sa pagpanigarilyo (in public places), wala na siyay community service. Ang sa patakag luwa, pangihi, labay, penalty is P1,000 to P5,000 and naay community service kung first time offender,” Luardo said. /rcg

