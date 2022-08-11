A dancing kid from Ronda, Cebu goes viral 

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | August 11,2022 - 06:44 PM

CEBU, Philippines — A four-year-old kid, from Ronda town in southern Cebu, spreads good vibes on the internet as he dances to the rhythm of the song ‘Idana’ by Jayson In Town.

“Sayaw sa Bukidnon,” uploader Maria Luisa Gosarin captioned the video.

In the video, AJ Gosarin Etcuban showcased his smooth dance moves.

Etcuban is very fond of dancing, his aunt Gosarin said.

“Sige man siya tan aw og TikTok,” Gosarin said.

(He is always watching TikTok.)

Adorable Etcuban did not fail to amaze the netizens with his adorable moves.

Some of them said that he is a little version of comedian Bayani Agbayani.

The video has taken the internet by storm as it garnered 11, 000 reactions and 1.4 million views.

