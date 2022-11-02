DepEd-7 to let parents decide if their kids should continue wearing face masks in schools

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) will let parents decide whether to let their kids continue wearing face masks inside schools or not.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7, said that he already received a copy of the order which makes the wearing of face masks optional inside the classrooms.

Jimenez said that he immediately re-echoed the new policy to division offices and school heads in the region.

On Wednesday, October 2, the DepEd started the full implementation of face-to-face classes in public schools.

Jimenez, however, has urged parents to let their children wear a face mask, especially if they manifest the symptoms of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

He also urged students to continue wearing face masks for several days, especially since the observance of the Kalag-Kalag has just ended and they might have been exposed to individuals that were positive for COVID-19. /rcg

