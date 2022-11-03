Baby Webmasters torch CEC Dragons in Cesafi high school basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters dominated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 77-60, on Thursday in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (Cesafi) high school cage wars at the Cebu Coliseum.

John Linares had a blistering game, pouring 22 points to lead the Baby Webmasters while Allen Ray Gako scored 13 and Mark Solonia added 11.

Jhuniel Dela Rama scored 17 for the Dragons, while Lybron James Lamo had 12.

The Baby Webmasters showed their winning intent as early as the second period when they established a 10-point lead, 27-17.

Not to be outfought, the Dragons rallied to cut UC’S lead to five, 29-34, heading into halftime.

However, the Webmasters greeted the second half with a deafening 20-8 run, for a 17-point cushion, 54-37, with Solonia canning back-to-back triples and a layup.

In the fourth, the Dragons cut their deficit to just 10, 61-51, behind Lamo and Caelan Mack’s efforts.

The Baby Webmasters, however, proved unstoppable with another scoring burst to bring their lead back to 17 points, 68-51 and guarded it until the final buzzer. /rcg

