Lapu-Lapu to kick-off activities tonight leading to Nov. 21 fiesta

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The religious and fiesta activities of Lapu-Lapu City for the upcoming fiesta celebration of the image of Nuestra Señora de Regla, which is the city’s patroness, are already set.

The kick-off night for the fiesta activities will start on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the City Auditorium. Nightly activities will also be conducted in the following days.

Among the highlights of this year’s fiesta activity will be the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu 2022 on Nov. 19, Binibining Lapu-Lapu 2022 coronation night on Nov. 20, Prince/Princess and Mrs. Lapu-Lapu 2022 on Nov. 21, and the Dyosa ng Lapu-Lapu on November 22.

For the religious activities, the Walk with Mary this Saturday, Nov. 5, will start at 4:00 a.m. from the City Hall to the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion.

The fluvial procession will also return on Nov. 12, which will start at Cordova Roro Port in Cordova town at 6:30 a.m. and will end at the Muelle Osmeña port in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

The fluvial procession will sail from the southwestern part of Mactan Island, navigating through Hilutungan Channel, to Magellan Bay in Punta Engaño, and then to the Mactan Channel.

On the same day, the church will also start the nine-day novena mass.

The Pontifical Mass on the feast day, Nov. 21, will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Jose Palma, archbishop of Cebu.

ALSO READ

Binyagan ng Bayan to be made an annual undertaking- Ahong

Fluvial procession of Nuestra Señora De Regla to return this year – Chan

Patronal visit of the image of the Nuestra Señora de Regla to Olango canceled

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish-Recoletos now the Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora del Carmen La Limpia

Mama Mary Churches and Shrines in Cebu

CBCP to Catholics: Physically attend Sunday Mass

/dbs