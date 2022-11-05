Rama to meet LCP members in Manila, discuss disaster concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is scheduled to travel to Metro Manila next week for a gathering with members of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP).

Rama, the LCP national president, said there is a need to discuss disaster preparedness with other local chief executives following the recent disasters that hit the country.

Mayor Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City, an adviser to the LCP, is also expected to address the league and discuss issues related to Typhoon Paeng that devastated parts of the country in the later part of October.

Treñas is also expected to talk of disaster interventions that Local Government Units in the country could adopt.

The LCP conference in Manila is scheduled from Nov. 9 to 12, 2022, Rama said in a press conference held on Thursday, Nov. 3, before he signed his Executive Order No. 13 or the “Oplan Likay sa Landslide.”

During the said gathering, LCP members, Rama said, will discuss the best practices in dealing with typhoons and other calamities.

“I was telling our adviser from Region 6, particular Mayor Jerry Treñas that we will definitely be discussing, as a league, on the matter of the same issue that we have, and other cities that were being hit by Paeng,” he said.

Rama said the LCP would have wanted to also ask President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to declare a national state of calamity in the country. But the President already declared a state of calamity in Regions 4A, 5, 6 and BARMM before they could relay to him their request.

Still, Rama said the league is grateful for the President’s immediate intervention.

Earlier, LCP members decided to also extend aid to localities in Luzon that were badly affected by a strong earthquake.

There is no decision yet if the league would also send aid to Paeng-affected localities, but Rama expressed confidence that this will be discussed in their next gathering.

