Guadalupe fire displaces 75 individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 75 individuals were left homeless after a fire razed eight houses and gutted eight others in a Cebu City barangay.

The fire happened nearly 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Sitio Riverside, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.

In his report, Fire Officer ( FO3) Emerson Arceo, fire investigator, said that the fire reportedly started from a house owned by a certain Noel Baco.

Arceo said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

He said that they received the fire alert at 4:58 p.m. Once they arrived in the area, they immediately raised the fire to 1st alarm at 5:10 p.m., and this was placed under control at 5:27 p.m. They later declared fire out at 5:46 p.m.

Arceo said that the property damage was pegged at P675,000 as the fire affected properties in a 450 square meter area.

He said that at least 15 families were affected, which were made up of 75 individuals.

