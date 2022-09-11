Guadalupe fire displaces 75 individuals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 75 individuals were left homeless after a fire razed eight houses and gutted eight others in a Cebu City barangay.
The fire happened nearly 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Sitio Riverside, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.
In his report, Fire Officer ( FO3) Emerson Arceo, fire investigator, said that the fire reportedly started from a house owned by a certain Noel Baco.
Arceo said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.
He said that they received the fire alert at 4:58 p.m. Once they arrived in the area, they immediately raised the fire to 1st alarm at 5:10 p.m., and this was placed under control at 5:27 p.m. They later declared fire out at 5:46 p.m.
Arceo said that the property damage was pegged at P675,000 as the fire affected properties in a 450 square meter area. As of this posting,
He said that at least 15 families were affected, which were made up of 75 individuals.
