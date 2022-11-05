CCFO to Cebu city gov’t: Have designated area where firecrackers can be sold

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) will recommend to the Cebu City government to have a designated area where suppliers and sellers, who are allowed to sell firecrackers in the city, can display their items there.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the CCFO, said that this would also be a way for them to easily monitor these firecracker suppliers and sellers if they were complying with fire safety measures.

“The Cebu City Fire (Office) morecommend gyud sa local government unit nga kung mahimo dunay designated nga tindahan sa firecrackers para mausa bitaw. Di magkatag-katag,” CCFO Information Officer Villanueva said.

(The Cebu City Fire (Office) will recommend to the local government unit if possible, to have a designated area to sell firecrackers so that they (firecracker vendors) would stay in one area. They will not be scattered.)

“Kaning lugar nga baligyaanan og firecrackers, atoang pastandbyan og firetruck,” the CCFO information officer added.

(There will be a firetruck on standby in this area where the selling of firecrackers is allowed.)

However, the CCFO cannot yet determine, which area in particular that they would want these firecracker vendors and suppliers to sell their items.

The CCFO information officer further said that a few suppliers and sellers had already went to their office to ask for the list of requirements for them to have permits to sell.

Villanueva said they would be one of the agencies that would be part of the task force responsible in controlling and monitoring the selling of firecrackers, especially that Christmas season and New Year were fast approaching.

“Katong mamaligyaay og firecrackers nga way permit, pwede ma confiscate ang mga firecrackers,” Villanueva of the CCFO said.

(Those selling firecrackers with no permit, authorities can confiscate their firecrackers.)

Last year, the use and playing of firecrackers were highly discouraged because of the debris left from the onslaught of Super typhoon Odette on Dec. 16.

