Hilary Duff mourns Aaron Carter’s death: ‘My teenage self love you deeply’

Hilary Duff was among the celebrities who are mourning the passing of American singer Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday (US time).

Duff and Carter used to be in a relationship in their early teens. Then both 13 years of age, they met at the set of Disney’s Lizzie McGuirre, topbilled by Duff, where Carter guested, and hit it off then. Sadly, the young couple parted ways after just a year and a half together, but later on reconnected and remained friends.

On Instagram, Duff penned a loving tribute to her ex-boyfriend, and offered condolences to his family.

“For Aaron- I am deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle infront of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply,” Duff posted in her tribute.

“Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy,” she further said.

Carter soared to fame as a brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter at the turn of the millennium with his hit album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” Reports abroad said the troubled 34-year-old singer was found dead in his bath tub at his residence in Lancaster, California.

Prior to his death, the former child star struggled with drug addiction and other mental health issues. In August 2017, he also opened up about his sexuality following his split from girlfriend Madison Parker.

Aside from Duff, other celebrities who have expressed their mourning at Carter’s passing were the group New Kids On The Block and Dianne Warren.

With Carter’s death, he will be leaving behind his one-year-old son Prince to the custody of his former fiancee, Melanie Martin.

READ: Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 — TMZ