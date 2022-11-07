MCPO chief to public: Think first before doing anything drastic

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is advising the public to always think first before doing anything.

This is after a man was stabbed by his live-in partner in Sitio Aroma in Barangay Subangdaku here on Friday night, Oct. 4, because of an alleged misunderstanding.

Francisco Abuan Malasabas, 35 years old, was stabbed in his chest by his live-in partner identified as Edna Baring Mangubat, 53 years old.

Police said that Mangubat surrendered at the Subangdaku Police Station immediately after the incident while Malasabas was brought to a hospital where he was already discharged.

The police are expected to file a case of physical injury against Mangubat today, Nov. 7. She is currently detained at the Subangdaku Police Station.

Because of the incident, MCPO Director Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes, reminded the public to always think first before doing anything.

“Dili lang gyud ta magdali-dali sa atoang kaugalingun, sa atoang mga desisyun. Dapat atoa gyud huna-hunaon sa makadaghan para hapsay lang gyud ta ug naa tay mga buhaton og mahimo atoang ipangutana sa atoang kauban sa maayo’ng pamaagi para masabutan kung unsay angayan buhaton para sa kahapsay ug kalinaw sa atoang tanan,” said Caballes.

(We should not act hastily in our decision. We should think for the good of all, for peace in our lives, and if we can do this, ask our partners the proper way to do things so that we can talk about it and the proper way to do things for peace and order of all.)

/dbs