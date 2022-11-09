LVA teams stay unbeaten in V2Pi Basketball League

CEBU CITY, Philippines—LVA clinched its third straight win and remained unbeaten in the 30-above category of the ongoing V2Pi Basketball League by beating UBC, 116-102, on Tuesday evening at the New Velpal 2 Pinggan basketball court in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

Jonathan Bryan Adlawan scored 29 points to lead LVA to its third win in as many outings.

UBC, on the other hand, suffered its third straight loss and remains winless.

LVA’s 29-under team also remained unbeaten after tree outings after routing Tingkuro, 121-102, on Monday evening.

Archie Pepito scored 25 points in LVA’s dominant win.

Tingkuro suffred its first loss in three games.

Tingkuro’s 21-under team made up for the 29-under team’s loss after winning against the Minglanilla Ballers, 102-95.

Ted Anthony Teves led Tingkuro with 25 points.

The victory improved Tingkuro’s 21-under team’s record to 2-1 (win-loss), for a tie with the Minglanilla Ballers.

The other game last Monday saw Jisha earning its third win in four games after clobbering Brain Damage, 110-89, in the 29-under division.

