Rama to November 2022 Bar takers: ‘Pray and master the law’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama who is a lawyer by profession, emphasized the power of prayers and diligence when asked for his advice to the November 2022 Bar examinations takers.

In a press conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the first of the four-day Bar exam schedule, the mayor said mastering the law would be an edge in passing the Bar exams.

“Pray, pray, pray, and ‘MTL’. I wish they have already reached the level ‘Master the Law’. Di na ko musulti pa og unsay ilang buhaton kay tay’g malibog na sila hinoon. Pray, but I wish that by this time, they reached already the mastery of the Law,” he said.

“Kay mao g’yod nay akong orientation. Tanang mugawas sa Bar (examinations), naa g’yod nay balaod. Kung master nimo ang balaod, makatubag ka,” he added.

Hundreds of Bar takers from Visayas are now taking the Bar examinations in two testing sites in Cebu City: the University of San Carlos (main campus) and the University of Cebu-Banilad Campus.

The November 2022 Bar examinations are scheduled on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20. This is also the second time that the Bar exams were regionalized and digitalized after the February 2022 Bar.

On the side of public safety and security during the course of the Bar exams, Rama assured that all are in place, including the deployment of police and auxiliary forces, including personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office and barangay tanods.

A liquor ban is also in place in the immediate vicinity of the USC-Main.

The CCTO has also implemented some traffic rerouting in the area. They also identified drop-off points for the Bar exam takers.

Here are more scenes during the first day of the November 2022 Bar exams outside the University of San Carlos-main campus on Wednesday, November 9.

