At least 400 expected to join 2022’s first Suroy-Suroy 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The first Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo will be welcoming at least 400 participants, local officials said.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, said the provincial government is now ready to kick-off the first province-wide tour for the year.

Called the Heritage Trail, this year’s Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo will cover the southern part of the province.

“This will be first Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo right after the pandemic… Mao na nga this is the first Suroy-Suroy (for 2022) and daghan excited to join,” said Garcia during a press interview on Wednesday.

The governor said the Capitol is expecting at least 400 individuals to join the three-day activity, which will be held between November 18 to November 20.

The upcoming Suroy-Suroy will feature Cebu’s rich culture and history that include heritage sites such as centuries-old churches, and local delicacies.

On the first day, guests will get to tour the southeastern towns of San Fernando, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy, and Boljoon.

They will continue further south on the second day, to the municipalities of Oslob, Santander, Samboan, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Badian, and Moalboal.

On the third and final day of the leg, guests will cross the other side of the province and tour the southwestern towns of Alcantara, Ronda, Dumanjug, Barili, and the cities of Carcar and Naga.

